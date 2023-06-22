DAPHNE, Ala.- (WKRG) A couple captured dramatic images of flash flooding in the parking lot of Daphne’s Jubilee Square Thursday afternoon.

“We were driving and the rain got really intense where we couldn’t really see anything. So, we had to pull over in the shopping center and then it started hailing which got us really freaked out because we didn’t know if there was gonna be a tornado. We didn’t know what was gonna happen,” said Adalaide Gaines. She and her husband, Joshua, noticed water quickly approaching the tops of tires of vehicles parked in front of Dick’s Sporting Goods.

“It started flooding so bad. I opened my door and it was all the way to my door about to come in,” said Adalaide.

A surprising and scary scene for The Gaines traveling with their baby girl.

Joshua said, “I was thinking man, we gotta get the heck out of here because it was just like right at the door. So, I immediately started pulling the car away from that flood zone.

Adelaide grabbed her cell phone. Joshua, with Pickens Creek Productions grabbed his professional camera and recorded video of a water spewing from a storm drain.

“Scary experience, unexpected. Caught us off guard,” said Joshua.