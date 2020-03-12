Carnival Fantasy to return to Mobile amid Coronavirus concerns

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) The Carnival Fantasy will return to Mobile on Thursday for the first time since the U.S. State Department advised Americans to not travel on cruise ships.

On Sunday, the U.S. State Department warned Americans, especially those with underlying medical conditions, to avoid cruise ships because of an “increased risk of #COVID19 on cruises.”

Carnival responded to the advisory by offering guests scheduled to cruise through May 31 the option to reschedule their trip for later in the year. Passengers who chose to take their cruise as scheduled will receive incentives.

“Our brands have enhanced their health screening protocols, which includes thermal scans, temperature checks as well as other actions, both prior to boarding and onboard our ships,” Carnival wrote in a statement. A spokesperson for Carnival told News 5 all guests boarding the Carnival Fantasy at the Alabama Cruise Terminal will have their temperature taken. The cruise line also said their are rigorous sanitizing procedures on the ships.

Carnival Fantasy is scheduled to arrive at the Alabama Cruise Terminal at 8 a.m. on Thursday.