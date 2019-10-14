Carnival Fantasy passes re-inspection after failing July health inspection

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Three months after the Carnival Fantasy failed a health inspection, the ship has passed its latest inspection.

The ship scored a 77 this summer, the lowest score in the ship’s history. The CDC defines any score lower than an 85 as failing.

The Fantasy scored a 99 on its October 5 inspection. Carnival had asked for a re-inspection after the ship failed its annual inspection in July.

The large majority of the Fantasy’s violations were for food storage and preparation. Other violations included brown water coming from showerheads and the main pool being dirty.

