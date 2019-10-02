Carnival execs back in court on ocean pollution case

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) – Top executives from Carnival Corp, which operates more than 100 ships including the Mobile-based Carnival Fantasy, are due back in court to explain what the world’s largest cruise line is doing to reduce ocean pollution.

A hearing is set for Wednesday in Miami federal court.

Earlier this year, Carnival was hit with a $20 million penalty after the company admitted to violating probation from a 2016 criminal pollution case as its ships continued to cause environmental harm around the world. The hefty fine was in addition to a $40 million fine imposed in the original case.

Chairman Micky Arison, who also owns the Miami Heat, and CEO Arnold Donald are both expected to attend the court hearing.

Carnival operates more than 100 ships across its nine cruise brands and sails to more than 700 destinations.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)