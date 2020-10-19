Carnival cruise ship rescues nearly two dozen from sinking boat off Florida coast

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Lines

MIAMI, Fla. (AP) – A Carnival Cruise Line ship has rescued two dozen people from a sinking boat 37 miles off the Florida coast.

The cruise line said Saturday that the passengers were taken on board the Carnival Sensation when the smaller boat started taking on water. It was not immediately clear why the smaller boat came under distress. Passengers were given life jackets, food, water and blankets. Two of the rescued people were children.

The passengers were later transferred to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories