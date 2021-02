MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Carnival Cruise Line on Wednesday announced it’s extending the cancellations for U.S. cruises through the end of May 2021.

Important update regarding our operations in the U.S. through May 31, 2021. If you’d like to check if your sailing has been impacted please visit https://t.co/5QvOwR7ZzC. pic.twitter.com/dYPbkEhp2A — Carnival Cruise Line (@CarnivalCruise) February 24, 2021

If you’d like to check if your sailing has been impacted please visit http://Carnival.com/checkmysailing.