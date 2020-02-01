Carnival Cruise Line announces new restrictions due to coronavirus

(WKRG) — Carnival Cruise Line has announced new travel restrictions for those who have traveled to China due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Below is a statement from Carnival Cruise Line:

New coronavirus restrictions announced

In advice from the Cruise Lines International Association and health officials, Carnival Cruise Line has announced new restrictions due to the coronavirus outbreak. This also comes after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global health emergency as the virus continues to spread not just in China but around the world and the numbers keep on going up.

The cruise line has stated “In accordance with guidance received from Cruise Lines International Association, and with the health and safety of guests and crew in mind, cruise lines, including ours, will also be implementing travel restrictions. Accordingly, all guests who have traveled to China in the last 14 days prior to their embarkation day will not be allowed to sail.”

There is also an impact of cruise ships which call in the Bahamas as the government there is not allowing any guests who have been to China in the last 20 days. This doesn’t just impact Carnival Cruise Line but other cruise lines too.

Carnival along with other cruise lines have also suspended crew movements from mainland China with the same restriction in place for them too. The cruise lines are taking precautions by passive and active screening of passengers and crew before embarking on the cruise ship.

The Cruise Lines International Associated stated the following:

“The safety and health of passengers is the number one priority of CLIA members. CLIA and its member lines maintain close contact with health professionals and regulators around the world, including the World Health Organization (WHO), and are continually assessing and modifying policies and procedures as developments emerge. This includes the modification of itineraries, where needed, in light of evolving circumstances, as well as health, travel and contact screening where appropriate, for guests and crew who have recently traveled from or through the affected area consistent with prevailing guidance from global health authorities. Screening protocols allow for informed decisions on a caseby-case basis whether a guest or crewmember will be denied boarding.”

Even though the virus has hit China fast since first starting in the city of Wuhan in Hubei province in December 2019 it is still spreading to other countries including the United States. With Carnival operating many cruise ships and even more by its parent company around the world, it is important to help stop the spread and keep all guests and crew safe.

Currently, coronavirus has infected more than 9,700 people around the world and has killed 213.

