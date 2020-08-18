Carnival Corporation victim of weekend ransomware attack

In this Monday, May 19, 2014 photo, the Carnival Cruise Lines ship Ecstasy leaves the Port of Miami as it passes Miami Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

(WKRG) — Carnival Corporation announced it was the victim of a ransomware attack this weekend. Some personal data of guests and employees could have been compromised.

On Saturday, Aug. 15, Carnival Corporation detected a ransomware attack that accessed and encrypted a portion of one brand’s information technology systems. The unauthorized access also included the download of certain data files.

“Promptly upon its detection of the security event, the Company launched an investigation and notified law enforcement, and engaged legal counsel and other incident response professionals. While the investigation of the incident is ongoing, the Company has implemented a series of containment and remediation measures to address this situation and reinforce the security of its information technology systems. The Company is working with industry-leading cybersecurity firms to immediately respond to the threat, defend the Company’s information technology systems, and conduct remediation,” Carnival said in a statement to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Based on its preliminary assessment and on the information currently known, Carnival does not believe the incident will have a material impact on its business, operations or financial results. Carnival expects that the security event included unauthorized access to personal data of guests and employees, which may result in potential claims from guests, employees, shareholders, or regulatory agencies.

“Although we believe that no other information technology systems of the other Company’s brands have been impacted by this incident based upon our investigation to date, there can be no assurance that other information technology systems of the other Company’s brands will not be adversely affected,” Carnival said in the statement.

