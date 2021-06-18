Carl calls on President to take cognitive test

WASHINGTON (WKRG) — Lower Alabama’s freshman congressman Jerry Carl is among 14 Republican House members calling on President Joe Biden to take a cognitive ability test.

Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, another freshman Republican House member is leading the effort. Jackson is former White House doctor who in 2018 gave then-President Donald Trump a clean bill of health amid questions about Trump’s mental fitness to serve.

“We believe that, regardless of gender, age, or political party, all presidents should follow the precedent set by former President Trump to document and demonstrate sound mental abilities,” Jackson, Carl and the others wrote in their June 17 letter to Biden. “The American people deserve to have absolute confidence in their president. They deserve to know that he or she can perform the duties demanded of the office.”

Jackson claims Biden has shown “clear mental impairment.”

Carl, a former Mobile County Commissioner, was the only member of the Alabama congressional delegation to sign the letter.