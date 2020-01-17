Cargo trailer reported stolen from Baldwin County construction site

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – A large cargo trailer was reported stolen from a construction site near Spanish Fort this week.

A 2019 Eagle Cargo Trailer was stolen from Johnson Cemetery Road. The construction site is located off of White House Fork Road.

Call Jaime Soto at 251-895-5800 with any information you have regarding this case.

