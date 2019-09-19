Career Expo coming to Foley

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – The Foley Career Expo will be held on Oct. 10 at the Foley Civic Center. Employers looking to fill positions:

Airbus

Ace Distribution

Ascend Performance Materials

Business Information Systems

Blue Water Ships

Camping World

City of Foley

City of Orange Beach

Coca Cola

Dan’s Coastal Plumbing

Alabama Department of Corrections

Grand Hotel

Live Oak Village

Navy Federal Credit Union

Premier Staffing

Publix

Riviera Utilities

Saunders Yachtworks

South Alabama Regional Medical Center

Vulcan

Walmart

Woener Turf

The event will be held from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Foley Civic Center located at 407 East Laurel Avenue.