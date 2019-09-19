Career Expo coming to Foley

by: Blake Brown

Posted: / Updated:

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – The Foley Career Expo will be held on Oct. 10 at the Foley Civic Center. Employers looking to fill positions:

  • Airbus
  • Ace Distribution
  • Ascend Performance Materials
  • Business Information Systems
  • Blue Water Ships
  • Camping World
  • City of Foley
  • City of Orange Beach
  • Coca Cola
  • Dan’s Coastal Plumbing
  • Alabama Department of Corrections
  • Grand Hotel
  • Live Oak Village
  • Navy Federal Credit Union
  • Premier Staffing
  • Publix
  • Riviera Utilities
  • Saunders Yachtworks
  • South Alabama Regional Medical Center
  • Vulcan
  • Walmart
  • Woener Turf

The event will be held from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Foley Civic Center located at 407 East Laurel Avenue.

