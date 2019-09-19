Career Expo coming to Foley

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – The Foley Career Expo will be held on Oct. 10 at the Foley Civic Center. Employers looking to fill positions:
- Airbus
- Ace Distribution
- Ascend Performance Materials
- Business Information Systems
- Blue Water Ships
- Camping World
- City of Foley
- City of Orange Beach
- Coca Cola
- Dan’s Coastal Plumbing
- Alabama Department of Corrections
- Grand Hotel
- Live Oak Village
- Navy Federal Credit Union
- Premier Staffing
- Publix
- Riviera Utilities
- Saunders Yachtworks
- South Alabama Regional Medical Center
- Vulcan
- Walmart
- Woener Turf
The event will be held from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Foley Civic Center located at 407 East Laurel Avenue.