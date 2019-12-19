Car flipped over along I-10 in Daphne

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – A car has flipped over along I-10 in Daphne this morning. It happened just before 7:30 a.m.

We’re told this occurred just before the Malbis exit, traveling WB on I-10.

No reports of injuries at this time. This is a developing story.



