Car falls on man, killing him

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: The family has identified the man killed as 53-year-old Petrez Ethridge. The sister called it in around 1:50 p.m. She tells us he was working on a friend’s car. He was also a great mechanic and liked helping people.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Family members tell us a man is dead after a car fell on him in Mobile’s Maysville Community.

Family members found the man underneath the car at a home on the 1500 block of Colgin Street at 1:45 and called 911.

Mobile Fire-rescue and Mobile Police responded.

The man’s name has not been released, pending notification of next-of-kin.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories