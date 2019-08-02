Car falls on man, killing him

UPDATE: The family has identified the man killed as 53-year-old Petrez Ethridge. The sister called it in around 1:50 p.m. She tells us he was working on a friend’s car. He was also a great mechanic and liked helping people.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Family members tell us a man is dead after a car fell on him in Mobile’s Maysville Community.

Family members found the man underneath the car at a home on the 1500 block of Colgin Street at 1:45 and called 911.

Mobile Fire-rescue and Mobile Police responded.

The man’s name has not been released, pending notification of next-of-kin.