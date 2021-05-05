Car crashes through wall, narrowly missing house off Springhill Avenue

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A scary morning for a family in Midtown Mobile. Police told the homeowner a person driving a stolen Toyota Camry crashed through their cement wall and landed seven inches from their home.

It happened around 5 a.m. at the intersection of Woodlands and Springhill avenues.

Emilie Hansen and her two boys were asleep when their dog started barking. She let him out, and he bolted toward the wall. She couldn’t believe her eyes, and described the whole situation as “crazy.” The driver was not in the vehicle.

Hansen says Mobile Police told her the car was stolen. WKRG News 5 is checking to see if MPD has located the driver.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories