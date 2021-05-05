Car crashes through wall, narrowly missing house off Springhill Avenue

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A scary morning for a family in Midtown Mobile. Police told the homeowner a person driving a stolen Toyota Camry crashed through their cement wall and landed seven inches from their home.

It happened around 5 a.m. at the intersection of Woodlands and Springhill avenues.

Emilie Hansen and her two boys were asleep when their dog started barking. She let him out, and he bolted toward the wall. She couldn’t believe her eyes, and described the whole situation as “crazy.” The driver was not in the vehicle.

Hansen says Mobile Police told her the car was stolen. WKRG News 5 is checking to see if MPD has located the driver.