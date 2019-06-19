Man arrested for shooting into a car with a pregnant woman and four kids, the unborn baby died

MOBILE, Ala. (WRKG) — Mobile Police have arrested Demetrius Hickenbottom for shooting a pregnant woman and killing her unborn baby. Police say the suspect shot the woman in a car. She had four kids with her.

Read full press release below:

Capital Murder, Attempt Murder (5 Counts) and Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle

On Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at approximately 2:30 a.m., police responded to the 1400 block of Navco Road in reference to the report of a vehicle crash. Upon arrival and further investigation, officers discovered a vehicle had crashed into a tree. Officers also discovered the female driver had been shot multiple times. The vehicle was occupied by the female driver and four juveniles. The driver and all the juveniles were transported to the hospital. The victim was approached by a known male subject that got into a verbal altercation with her and he fired multiple shots into the vehicle striking her. The subject then fled the scene. It was later discovered the female victim was four months pregnant. The unborn child succumbed to it injuries. The female driver is listed in serious but stable condition. The four juvenile received injuries as a result of the vehicle crash and are recovering.

Through the course of this investigation, police located and arrested the suspect involved.

