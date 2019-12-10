Cantonment woman accused of child abuse after baby suffers arm fractures, displaced shoulder

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Cantonment woman was arrested Monday after deputies say she took her month-old baby to the hospital with multiple arm fractures.

Chyianne Smith, 22, was charged with aggravated child abuse.

Escambia County deputies responded to Sacred Heart Hospital Monday evening to a call about possible child abuse, according to an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

When deputies arrived, nurses told them the baby had several fractures in both arms and a displaced shoulder, the report said. The nurses stated to deputies the injuries were indicative of someone pulling on the baby’s arms.

Another suspect, who is unnamed in the report, brought the baby to Sacred Heart with Smith. He noticed the baby’s arm were limp and she was unable to grip his fingers, according to the report. Smith told him,” maybe she slept on it wrong,” deputies said.

Smith was arrested and booked into the Escambia County jail. She is being held without bond.

