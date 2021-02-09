Cantonment man critically injured in crash on Hwy. 29

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) A 70-year-old man from Cantonment was critically injured in a crash on Hwy. 29 on Monday.

The crash happened at 6:45 p.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The injured driver, who has not been identified, did not yield to oncoming traffic and was hit by a pickup truck as he attempted to turn onto Hwy. 29 from County Rd. 196. The van he was driving flipped.

The 43-year-old driver of the pickup truck from Molino suffered minor injuries when his truck hit a tree.