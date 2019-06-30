Candlelight vigil held for boaters who died last week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Family and friends gathered for a candlelight vigil to remember the two boaters who died after falling off their boat in Mobile Bay on Wednesday.

Family and friends met at C and S Live Bait and Tackle in Theodore at 6 p.m. to share memories and pray for the two men.

“We’re trying to be strong,” said Charles Terrell, Anthony’s brother.

“He was a blessing around everybody he was around,” said Terrell.

It was an emotional evening for the families and friends of 38-year-old Anthony Terrell and 20-year-old Ti’Ran Edwin.

“To have his life cut short, like that is kind of hard to digest,” said Kenya Edwin, Ti’Ran’s cousin.

As they gathered to remember the lives of the two men.

“He died doing what he loved, and that’s the most you can say,” said Terrell.

The Coast Guard found the bodies of Ti’Ran Edwin and Anthony Terrell on Thursday.

The two men and another friend were out fishing near Gaillard Island when the steering cable snapped and all three men were thrown from the boat.

“The steering cable gave way, and it caused the boat to reject the three. And, they were trying to swim back from the shore and from where I heard the location was, it wasn’t possible unless you were a Navy SEAL,” said Edwin.

One man was rescued by a nearby boat but Edwin and Terrell were nowhere to be found.

The bodies of the two men were found on Thursday, what would have been Terrell’s 39th birthday.

“We gonna be strong for him, we’re going to celebrate,” said Terrell.

Some relief as the families begin to learn how to cope with their loss.

“It’ll take a lot of time and a lot of crying to get over it,” said Terrell.

A GoFundMe fundraising campaign has been started to cover funeral expenses for Ti’Ran Edwin. To donate, click here. Another GoFundMe fundraising campaign has been set up for Anthony Terrell’s family.