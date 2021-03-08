Candlelight vigil planned for Danniella Vian

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A candlelight vigil is being held Monday to honor Danniella Vian.

The vigil will be held at Medal of Honor Park beginning at 6 pm.

Vian was first reported missing in July of 2018, leading to an extensive search for the missing mother.

Her body was found in a car in Bayou Sara nearly a year later. Police ruled the cause of death “undetermined” but said how the car was found was “consistent with an accident.”

Vian’s loved ones say her death was not an accident, and that there are people who know what happened.