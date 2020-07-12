Candlelight vigil for people who died in police custody

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Sunday, a group in Baldwin County will hold a vigil for people who have died in police custody or during police interaction in the county. 

The candlelight vigil will take place at the Daphne Public Library at 6:30 p.m. In attendance will be families who say they are looking for justice in regards to the deaths. Fask masks are encouraged. The event will last until sunset.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories