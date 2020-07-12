Candlelight vigil for people who died in police custody

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Sunday, a group in Baldwin County will hold a vigil for people who have died in police custody or during police interaction in the county.

The candlelight vigil will take place at the Daphne Public Library at 6:30 p.m. In attendance will be families who say they are looking for justice in regards to the deaths. Fask masks are encouraged. The event will last until sunset.

