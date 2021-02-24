Candlelight vigil for mother killed while getting her kids ready for school

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Family and friends of Raymona Morris gathered for a candlelight vigil in her honor on Feb. 24.

Family members came together in prayer outside the New Hope Missionary Baptist Church where they watched Raymona grow up.

Raymona’s godsister Marquita Haston said, “I’m emotional right now, and holding back the tears makes you feel like you are suffocating yourself.”

Officers found Raymona Morris shot to death inside her apartment on Sage Avenue. Neighbors said she was getting her kids ready for school. Raymona leaves behind two children ages 11 and two.

Haston said, “She worked all her life to take care of her kids and for the guy to kill her in front of her kids it’s sad, it’s ridiculous.”

Angela King said her godsister Raymona reached out for help but got none. She’s hoping her family’s tragedy can help others.

King said, “Don’t worry about being a burden to someone when you reach out for help. Please reach out for help… If you don’t want to be a burden to your friends, go to somewhere else, go to your job, tell your job, tell to your neighbors, tell somebody, but please don’t stay in a situation that could eventually turn deadly.”

Mobile Police report Gamaliel Walker is in custody. Officers call him a murder suspect, but are not saying which crime he’s arrested in connection with. Walker is the same man from the Facebook post Raymona made before she was shot to death.