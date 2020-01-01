JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Candidates for federal offices can begin filing qualifying papers on Thursday in Mississippi. The state’s longest-serving member of Congress, Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson, confirms that he’s seeking another two-year term. The state’s three Republican U.S. representatives _ Steven Palazzo, Trent Kelly and Michael Guest _ are also expected to run again. One of Mississippi’s two U.S. senators, Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith, is seeking a full six-year term. And, the Democrat she defeated in a November 2018 special election, former U.S. Agriculture Secretary Mike Espy, said weeks ago that he is running again. That would set up a rematch if both candidates win the party nominations.
LATEST STORIES:
- Pennsylvania toddler shoots sleeping father in the buttocks
- 14-year-old accused of threatening mass shooting at Florida Publix
- Candidates can file qualifying papers for Mississippi elections on Thursday
- Pope Francis apologizes after reaction to woman who grabbed his hand
- North Korea’s Kim touts strategic weapon amid stall in talks