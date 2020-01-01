Candidates can file qualifying papers for Mississippi elections on Thursday

Top Stories

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Candidates for federal offices can begin filing qualifying papers on Thursday in Mississippi. The state’s longest-serving member of Congress, Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson, confirms that he’s seeking another two-year term. The state’s three Republican U.S. representatives _ Steven Palazzo, Trent Kelly and Michael Guest _ are also expected to run again. One of Mississippi’s two U.S. senators, Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith, is seeking a full six-year term. And, the Democrat she defeated in a November 2018 special election, former U.S. Agriculture Secretary Mike Espy, said weeks ago that he is running again. That would set up a rematch if both candidates win the party nominations.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories