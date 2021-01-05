Cancer survivor, TV producer credit infusion treatment for quick COVID-19 recovery

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – We first introduced you to a Spanish Fort cancer survivor last week who was battling COVID-19 a second time in as little as nine months. Today, she has tested negative for the virus and credits infusion treatments for her quick recovery.

“I definitely feel a lot better sooner than I was thinking,” Pratschner said.

She experienced symptoms both times she had the virus. Chest-tightening was the biggest concern this time around. Pratschner was first diagnosed with the virus in March 2020 and then again in December. Last Thursday, she was approved for the infusion treatment in Mobile. The process involved an IV and basically pumps antibodies into your system to speed up the recovery process.

“The next day was actually my worst day. I was in bed and it was really hard to move that day. So I was a little down, but then the day after and then the following day I was 100% better,” she added.

Brandon Raines, a producer with WKRG News 5, also battled COVID-19 last month. He was hospitalized for four days.

“It physically hurt to breathe. The best way I can explain it was like a stack of bricks on my chest and about 1,000 knives inside like stabbing me when I was trying to breathe,” Raines said.

He, too, received the infusion treatment.

“Within 12 hours my oxygen levels were returning to normal. Within 24 hours they had taken me off of oxygen completely. I was able to walk around and act normal,” Raines said.

Right now, these treatments are for people 12 years of age and older who have severe cases of COVID-19. Those with underlying health issues are also candidates for the treatment. You should check with your doctor to find out if the treatment is available for you.

