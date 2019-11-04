Canal Road meeting planned Thursday in Gulf Shores

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) – A meeting will be held this week for residents to voice their opinions on Canal Road improvement plans. The meeting will be held at the Adult Activity Center on Thursday, November 7th from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Here’s the post from the City of Gulf Shores Facebook page:

The previously shown roadway build alignments have been revised/modified as more engineering information has become available and in response to comments received from stakeholders and the public during the public involvement meeting held for the project on May 7, 2019. A brief presentation will be given at 6 p.m. After the presentation, representatives from the City of Gulf Shores will be available at displays to discuss the proposed project and answer any questions. Comment sheets will also be made available for those who would like to submit written statements. Written statements may be mailed or e-mailed within 21 days after the meeting date to the address below.

The purpose of the proposed project is to improve connectivity and provide a transportation corridor that will better accommodate the existing and projected east-west traffic volumes through the study area. The need for the project is derived from the increased traffic congestion along SR 180 (Canal Road) and along the existing neighborhood streets.