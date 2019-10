OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) – The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men who are seen on camera entering vehicles early Monday morning.

The incidents occurred on Ironwood Drive in Fort Walton Beach. Almost 2 hours later, what appears to be the same people are seen on camera burglarizing a car on Kats Drive in Destin.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Department.