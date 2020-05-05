California will start allowing certain businesses to reopen this week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson and Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochrane are scheduled to hold a news conference Tuesday morning at 8. They're expected to talk about the Coronavirus outbreak at the jail and give an update on the testing site set up there to get it under control.

Last week, 33 inmates and approximately 30 employees reportedly tested positive, according to Warden Trey Oliver. Two inmates, one corrections officer, and one medical employee were hospitalized, the warden said. Nearly two dozen other corrections officers were home sick with the virus. No coronavirus-related deaths at the jail have been reported as of last week. Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson previously referred to the jail as one of the COVID-19 “hot spots” of the county.