California man sentenced in Parkland cyberstalking case

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – A California man has been sentenced to more than five years in prison for cyberstalking the families of Parkland, Florida, school shooting victims. A federal judge imposed the sentence Monday on 22-year-old Brandon Fleury of Santa Ana, California. He was convicted by a jury in October. Evidence shows he used Instagram accounts to harass and threaten families of those who were killed or wounding during a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine’s Day 2018. The shooting left 17 dead and 17 wounded. Evidence also showed Fleury is autistic, but experts say he knew right from wrong. Prosecutors had sought a 20-year sentence.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories