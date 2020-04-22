California health officials say two people died from coronavirus before the first death was reported

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – Health officials say two people died with the coronavirus in California weeks before the first reported death from the disease. Officials said the people died at home weeks before the first death in the nation was reported on Feb. 29 in Kirkland, Washington. The announcement came as California Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to update on the state’s plans to reopen. Newsom is scheduled to give an update on Wednesday about the state’s ability to test people for the coronavirus. He says the state is averaging 14,500 tests per day. That’s an increase from the 2,000 tests per day the state was averaging at the beginning of April. California has more than 35,600 confirmed cases.

