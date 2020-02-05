Byrne responds to Sen. Doug Jones intention to vote to convict President Trump

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Lower Alabama Congressman and U.S. Senate Candidate Bradley Byrne has responded to Democratic Alabama Senator Doug Jones’ statement that he intends to vote along party lines to convict President Trump on two articles of impeachment.

Byrne said, “This is the final straw. Doug Jones continues to show his true colors and put his liberal D.C. buddies ahead of the people of Alabama. I’ve never been so fired up to take back this Senate seat and give Alabama the Pro-Trump, conservative fighter in the Senate that they deserve!”

Byrne is looking for a head to head match-up with Jones in the November general election. In the latest polling numbers released by the Jeff Sessions for Senate campaign, Byrne is a distant second to Sessions and followed closely (within a percentage point) by Former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville.