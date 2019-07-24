Business owner at The Wharf says customers stole from store

UPDATE 6:35 PM: The owner of Shades Sunglasses at the Wharf told News 5 a woman brought in three kids and they turned in the stolen goods. They asked for forgiveness/

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) – The owner of Shades Sunglasses at The Wharf tells News 5 customers stole merchandise from his store this week.

This happened on Sunday. We’re told 3 individuals stole clothing and jewelry.

We’re told a report was filed with Orange Beach Police. We’ve contacted Orange Beach Police, but so far we’re unsure if there are any leads in the case.

If you recognize anyone in the photo you’re asked to call Orange Beach Police.