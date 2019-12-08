Burrow completes Heisman coronation, LSU routs Georgia 37-10

ATLANTA (AP) – Joe Burrow finished off what seems like his Heisman Trophy coronation with another dazzling performance and No. 1 LSU locked up a spot in the College Football Playoff for the first time. The Tigers dominated No. 4 Georgia 37-10 Saturday in the Southeastern Conference championship game. The unbeaten Tigers will either return to Atlanta or head west to suburban Phoenix for a semifinal game on Dec. 28. They surely made a persuasive case to be the top overall seed in the four-team field. Burrow was all over the stat sheet for LSU. Most notably, he threw for 349 yards and four touchdowns.