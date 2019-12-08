Burrow completes Heisman coronation, LSU routs Georgia 37-10

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 07: Derek Stingley Jr. #24 of the LSU Tigers celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass in the third quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs during the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

ATLANTA (AP) – Joe Burrow finished off what seems like his Heisman Trophy coronation with another dazzling performance and No. 1 LSU locked up a spot in the College Football Playoff for the first time. The Tigers dominated No. 4 Georgia 37-10 Saturday in the Southeastern Conference championship game. The unbeaten Tigers will either return to Atlanta or head west to suburban Phoenix for a semifinal game on Dec. 28. They surely made a persuasive case to be the top overall seed in the four-team field. Burrow was all over the stat sheet for LSU. Most notably, he threw for 349 yards and four touchdowns.

