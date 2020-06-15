Burning mattress sparks early morning fire in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Crews with Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to an early morning fire on Seminole Street. The initial call was made around 3 a.m. Crews on scene say a mattress caught fire. Everyone made it out of the home safely.
LATEST STORIES
- Tillmans Corner dry cleaner offers free service for unemployed customers
- BCSO investigating weekend murder/suicide
- U.S. Air Force plane crashes in the North Sea
- Grim blame game over COVID deaths in besieged nursing homes
- Face masks with windows mean more than smiles to deaf people