Burning mattress sparks early morning fire in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Crews with Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to an early morning fire on Seminole Street. The initial call was made around 3 a.m. Crews on scene say a mattress caught fire. Everyone made it out of the home safely.

