Burning mattress sparks early morning fire in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) Master Cleaners on Three Notch Rd. is offering free service to unemployed customers needing an outfit cleaned for an interview.

A sign in the window of the Tillmans Corner dry cleaner at 5616 Three Notch Rd. promotes the offer saying, "If you are unemployed and NEED an outfit cleaned for an interview, we will CLEAN IT FOR FREE."