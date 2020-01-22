Burglary suspect pleads guilty to attacking police dog

The Florida State Attorney for the First Judicial District issued the following press release involving a burglary suspect who was sentenced to prison for attacking a police dog during a burglary:

State Attorney Bill Eddins announced on January 22, 2020, Circuit Court Judge Darlene Dickey sentenced Alan Lee Gilkerson to 15 years in state prison after he entered a plea to Burglary of an Unoccupied Dwelling, Battery on a Police Dog, Petit Theft, Resisting Officer Without Violence, and Criminal Mischief.

On April 9, 2019 the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding a potential break in. A short time later Sheriff Bob Johnson arrived on scene, found a broken back window, and called for backup. A Deputy along with his K-9 partner Orkon arrived on scene and announced their presence. After several announcements, Orkon was deployed into the home. The Sheriff and his deputies cleared the home and found the Defendant was hiding in the attic. Despite several commands that he exit the attic, Orkon was deployed into the attic in order to apprehend the suspect. While attempting to apprehend the suspect, the suspect struck Orkon on the snout multiple times causing a cut under his eye. Orkon is completely healed from the cut and has no other injury from the incident. When the Defendant was finally removed from the attic, Deputies found a watch belonging to the homeowner in his pocket, along with a backpack containing other items which were being stolen from the home.

This investigation was conducted by the Santa Rosa Sheriff’s Office. Assistant State Attorney Moses Aluicio prosecuted the case for the State.