Burglary suspect found hiding in woman’s bathroom

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) – Fort Walton Beach Police say they responded to a burglary in progress on Wednesday.

Police say as the suspect made entry through an open large dog door, the victim was able to secure herself in her bedroom until officers arrived.

The suspect, David Starks, was found hiding in a bathroom.

Starks admitted to entering through the dog door and removed two guitars from the residence which were located by the backyard fence.

LATEST STORIES: