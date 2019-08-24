Burglary suspect escapes from Escambia County Jail

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A burglary suspect has escaped from the Escambia County Jail.

Escambia County Sgt. Melony Peterson said Michael Anthony Perkins left the work release program at about 5 a.m. Saturday morning.

Deputies and K-9 crews are searching for him in the area of North L Street.

Perkins was booked into the jail on June 13 for charges of burglary, larceny and dealing in stolen property, according to the jail log. He was being held on a $35,000 bond.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as they come in.

