Bureau of Pardons and Paroles to open day reporting center in Baldwin County

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles says it will open three new day reporting facilities in the state. One of them will be located in Baldwin County.

Director Charlie Graddick made the announcement Wednesday.

Two more day reporting centers will also open in Wiregrass and Calhoun County.

“The Day Reporting Centers provide easy access for parolees and probationers to classes in rehabilitation programs and social work services, and they give our officers an effective way to provide close supervision of these men and women as they complete the requirements of their release from confinement,” Judge Graddick said. “These centers work.”

In Baldwin County, the Bureau will convert the existing DRC Lite program into a full-fledged DRC at a different location. A DRC Lite usually serves 25-30 clients.

Day Reporting Centers (DRCs) are vital in providing probationers and parolees the tools and resources they need to prevent and reduce recidivism.