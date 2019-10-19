Brother of Baldwin County standoff suspect also arrested

1  of  2
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The brother of the man deputies say held his mother hostage has also been arrested.

As deputies were following up on the hostage situation Friday they came across 50-year-old Andrew Hubbard. Sheriff Hoss Mack says he had been alluding law enforcement for months. He was taken into custody and now facing several theft charges, as well as domestic violence and attempting to elude charges.

Andrew Hubbard is the brother of 53-year-old Jason Hubbard. Deputies say Jason Hubbard broke into his mother’s home Thursday morning, held her hostage, and was in a standoff with deputies for nearly 17 hours.

Law enforcement are very familiar with the Hubbards. Sheriff Hoss Mack says deputies have responded to their home on Old Hubbard Road 166 times in the past year.

Jason Hubbard has a lengthy criminal history in Baldwin County. He’s been arrested 27 times in total and four times this year. Jail records show Andrew Floyd has been booked into the Baldwin County jail 32 times.

