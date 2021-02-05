Brother of 18-year-old killed by MPD denied bond, defense argues for release

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The brother of an 18-year-old man that was killed by Mobile police at a home on Lakeview Drive was denied bond at his first court appearance on Friday.

22-year-old Tyhre Webster was taken into custody after officers served an arrest warrant at his home that ended with his brother, 18-year-old Treyh Webster being killed by police.

Tyhre Webster was out on bond at the time the arrest warrant was served for allegedly shooting into a vehicle. He and his brother Treyh had active warrants for intimidating a witness and reckless endangerment which stems from an incident where police say a person was robbed and threatened to be shot.

The Honorable Spiro Cheriogotis granted the state’s request to hold Tyhre Webster without bond on his new charges despite the defense’s argument he should be released.

The defense, Chalea Tisdale, argued he should be released on the condition he wears an ankle monitor so that he can grieve the loss of his brother at home with his family.

On Monday, he will have another hearing where a judge will decide whether or not to revoke bond on his previous charges, which the state is also seeking.

The incident where Tyhre was arrested and his brother was killed is prompting conversations in the community about the use of body cameras for all Mobile police officers.

The incident happened Thursday, February 4, shortly before 6 a.m. when SWAT officers arrived to serve two arrest warrants and execute a search warrant on the home where the two brothers lived with their mother.

When officers arrived, Chief Lawrence Battiste says the SWAT officers announced themselves and made entry into the home where officers were immediately engaged with gunfire that was coming from a back bedroom. The officers then heard a female saying she had been shot.

During the gunfire, a SWAT officer returned gunfire, which killed 18-year-old Treyh Webster. He was pronounced deceased on scene.

The woman, identified as the mother of the suspects, was quickly removed from the residence and provided first aid until medical arrived on the scene. She is in stable condition.

Tyhre was then booked into Mobile Metro Jail.

Officers recovered a total of five firearms during the search warrant.

A 17-year-old juvenile was also arrested and charged with certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm. The juvenile was transported to Strickland Youth Center.

During Tyhre’s first court appearance on Friday, the state testified when he was taken into custody, he had multiple firearms as well as marijuana in his possession.

Tyhre’s attorney, ChaLea Tisdale, told News 5 exclusively that she thinks bond should’ve been granted and there is a lot more to the story than what has been made public so far.

“I would like for him to be released. His family needs him and he needs his family. We lost an 18-year-old boy and I believe that as the investigation goes on there will be some different stories to come out. Regardless of the circumstances, we lost another young black man in the community… it’s just a really bad situation,” said Tisdale.

Tyhre will face on a judge again on Monday, February 8.

He will remain behind bars at Mobile Metro Jail without bond.