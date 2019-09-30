Broad Street in Mobile will be down to one lane as construction continues

Traffic lanes on Broad Street in Mobile will be shifted on Wednesday, October 2, to allow for the continuing construction of an overall improvement plan.

Southbound lanes will be shifted to the east side of Broad Street between Lawrence Street and State Street. The east side lanes will be one lane south, a dual turn lane, and one lane north. The shift will likely be in place for several months.

The city is using a $14.5 M grant from the Department of Transportation to fund the construction.

A 25 mph speed limit will be in place while construction is happening.

You can find out more about the project by going here: www.facebook.com/cityofmobile.