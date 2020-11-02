British court rules against Johnny Depp in libel case

LONDON (AP) – A British court has ruled against Johnny Depp in his libel case against the owner of the Sun tabloid newspaper, which labelled him a “wife beater.” In a ruling, Justice Andrew Nicol said Depp has “not succeeded in his action for libel.” He added that the defendants had shown what they published was “substantially true.” Depp sued News Group Newspapers, publisher of The Sun, and the newspaper’s executive editor, Dan Wootton, over an April 2018 article that accused him of assaulting his wife Amber Heard.

