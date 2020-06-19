British actor Ian Holm dies at age 88

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) - "All of our staff is ready to go," said Foley Director of Recreation and Sports Tourism David Thompson. "We've been sitting for two-and-a-half months trying to figure out how all of this would work when we restarted it, but more importantly we're ready to get back and host teams."

This weekend, the Foley Sports Complex is set to host its first events since the COVID-19 shutdown.