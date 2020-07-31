Britain reinstates coronavirus restrictions as new outbreaks are reported

PENSACOLA, Fla. (Press Release) - From the makers of Bubba Watson’s Diamond Disc Golf Challenges comes a brand new in-stadium golf experience never seen before in the Panhandle! From July 30-August 2, Blue Wahoos Stadium will be transformed into a golf course and fans will be able to book tee times to compete for the top score in the new Eagles In The Outfield stadium golf experience.

The course will feature one dozen targets set up at varying distances across the outfield. Golfers, teeing off from beyond the outfield fence, will compete to earn points by hitting the targets with their tee shots. Each tee time will give golfers an hour of unlimited shots from their tee box. In addition to the on-field golf course, all golfers will also receive a free round of mini golf on a brand new concourse putt-putt course.