Bring a toy and meet Santa in our Magical Christmas Toy Drive vaults next week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Starting Monday next week, you can meet a special visitor in our Mobile and Pensacola Magical Christmas Toy Drive vaults.

Santa will be greeting anyone who comes in with a toy to donate to the toy drive.

He will be at our Pensacola toy vault located in the Studer Community Institute Building on West Garden Street on Monday, December 9 from 3p-5p.

You have another chance by coming by the Mobile toy vault in the News 5 Studios located at 555 Broadcast Drive on Wednesday, December 11 from 3p-5p.

But if you cannot make it to these two events, you can always drop off toys at any of our participating locations until December 15. For more information on those locations, click here.

