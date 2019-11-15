Brewton Police make 3 drug arrests

BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) – 3 people have been arrested and charged with felony drug crimes in Brewton.

Margaret Tomeka Kennedy was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Using False Identity to Obstruct Justice.

Shawn Michael Evans is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine, Alprazolam and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Kevin Deandrea Campbell is charged with Distribution of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana in the First Degree