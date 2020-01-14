Brewton man killed in single-car accident

BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — A car crash has claimed the life of a Brewton man. Alabama State Law Enforcement troopers say 31-year-old Rodney Colvin was killed Monday afternoon when his 2002 Chevrolet Camaro left the road and struck a tree. Colvin was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene. This happened just before 1 p.m. on U.S. 31. Troopers will continue their investigation.

