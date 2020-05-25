Brewton man dies in Northwest Florida crash, three others injured

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Brewton man is dead and three others are hurt following a crash in Escambia County, Florida. The crash happened Sunday night around 5:30, near the intersection of Roach Road and Highway 29. According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol, a 19-year-old driving an SUV crossed the median into oncoming traffic, hitting a Brewton couple in the opposite lane. The driver of the other car, a 67-year-old man, died at the scene. A passenger in his car, a 62-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital in serious condition. The driver of the SUV and a passenger was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
