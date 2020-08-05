UPDATE: Theft charge for East Brewton high school assistant principal stems from handling of money at sporting events

EAST BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) – UPDATE (3:51 P.M. 8/5/20): The Escambia County, Ala., Sheriff’s Office has released the following information on the arrest of Former W.S. Neal High School assistant principal and head baseball coach Coy Campbell Jr.:

On 8/4/2020, Coy Franklin Campbell Jr. turned himself in to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office after being indicted by an Escambia County Grand Jury. Campbell was released on a 25,000 bond and given a court date for August 27, 2020. Campbell was indicted on the following offenses:

1.Possession Of A Forged Instrument (7 Counts)

2.Ethics Violation/Using Position For Personal Gain (1 Count)

3.Theft Of Property 3rd Degree (1 Count)

The charges stem from a criminal investigation into the handling of money that was collected during sporting events that took place for the school year of 2019-2020. Escambia County Sheriff Health Jackson

Original story

Former W.S. Neal High School assistant principal and head baseball coach Coy Campbell Jr. has turned himself in on criminal charges, according to law enforcement officials.

Campbell is being charged with one count of theft and possession of a forged instrument.

Escambia County Schools Superintendent John Knott tells WKRG News 5 he has no comment on the allegations, but does tell us the school system is cooperating in the investigation.

Campbell’s profile was listed on W.S. Neal’s website as recently as Wednesday morning. However, his bio page including his photo was removed when WKRG News 5 checked again shortly before noon.

We’re told Campbell recently left W.S. Neal and accepted a job in Flomaton.

