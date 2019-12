The 49ers vs. Saints game might be the best match-up statistically we’ve seen all season.

New Orleans ranks third in the league in rushing defense allowing just 88.6 yards per game. San Francisco’s rushing offense ranks 2nd in the NFL averaging 148 rushing yards per game.

The Saints have excelled in the passing game as of late, but the 49ers defense ranks first in the NFL in passing defense.

