Read the full interview below or watch it in the video above.

Bill: Well, Breast Cancer Awareness Month is continuing here at WKMG News Five.

Jessica: Well, this morning we’re hearing what kind of research is being done in Alabama to fight breast cancer. Joining us on the Red Couch this morning is Beth Davis. She’s the president and CEO of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama. The Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama is responsible for $1.2 million in breast cancer research. That is significant.

Beth Davis, President and CEO of the Breast cancer Research Foundation of Alabama: It is. And that’s what’s unique about our organization. We’re headquartered up in Birmingham, but everything that we raised advances. We invest in breast cancer research across the state so from Huntsville to Mobile, and I’m actually in town today to meet with a lot of the researchers doing breast cancer research at Mitchell Cancer Institute. So I’m excited to be here.

Bill: What sort of projects are underway to kind of kind of further the research into breast cancer?

Beth Davis: We are currently funding three projects at Mitchell, looking at the way cells act and behave and what they can do to control those tumor cells. So we invested $110,000 here at Mitchell for this year. Over the past several years we’ve invested $370,000. So and our organization is 25 years old. And like you said, last year we did 1.25 million and it brings our total to almost 13 million that we’ve invested in research.

Jessica: That’s impressive.

Beth Davis: We know that research saves lives.

Jessica: What is the focus of the research right now? Is it treatment? Is it prevention? Is it dual purpose?

Beth Davis: It is dual purpose. I mean, we are supporting drug development, immunotherapy, genomic sequencing. So really anything that can advance the research, they’re looking at it through multiple lenses and that’s what’s ultimately going to save lives.

Bill: There have been quite a number of advances in breast cancer research, but there’s a you can’t exist without the public support. So you got ways for people to get involved and help you out.

Beth Davis: We sure do. We do everything from individual donations to fundraisers, special events. We have this little breast cancer research specialty license plate, and that’s something that people can get at their local DMV. It’s $50. We receive $41.25 of that. And last year this tag raised 600,000 Oh, wow, that’s research. This is something you can be a roving billboard to raise awareness and raise funds for research.

Jessica: That’s a lot. That’s fantastic. Thank you so much for being with us. This morning. Thank you for the work that you were doing on behalf of women all over this.

Bill: Oh, yeah. We appreciate it very much.