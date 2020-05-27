BREAKING UPDATE: Woman arrested on murder charges following shooting in Semmes

UPDATE (6:00 am) — According to Mobile County Sheriff Office Public Affairs Director Lori Myles, Amanda Moberly has been arrested on a murder charge in connection to the shooting in Semmes. More information is expected to be released this morning.

Amanda Moberly

SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — According to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Neighborhood Crime Map, a shooting was reported last night in Semmes. It happened just after 11 pm on Hi Wood Circle West. We are working on getting more information this morning.

